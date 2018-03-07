Beauvoir sees more visitors, higher approval ratings in the last - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Beauvoir sees more visitors, higher approval ratings in the last year

Beauvoir has seen a major increase in visitors and higher approval ratings over the last year. (Source: WLOX) Beauvoir has seen a major increase in visitors and higher approval ratings over the last year. (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

After some tough years, Beauvoir appears to be turning the corner in terms of drawing more visitors to the historic last home of Jefferson Davis.

The museum reports seeing an increase in the number of visitors over the last year.

Dr. Tom Payne took over as executive director at Beauvoir in January of 2017. Traffic at the property was rather lean in the year before Payne arrived but since then, Payne said the numbers have trended in the right direction.

"We averaged about 40,000 to 45,000 people last year and we're probably seeing 50- to 55,000 now," said Payne.

Payne's first goal was to improve the appearance of the property. Guests are now polled and asked what they think of the overall condition of the home, the grounds and the presidential library. The approval number was of concern for a number of years, but in 2017, the approval rating jumped to 98%

"A lot of it had to do with the upkeep of the buildings and property and we've focused on that," said Payne.

A look at the license plates in the parking lot shows guests coming from Alabama to as far away as Washington State.

"We like Biloxi. We're from Mobile and it was a beautiful day," said visitor Stephanie Axtell. "We've always wanted to come so we came."

 An aggressive marketing campaign, including the creation of a Facebook page, has also helped generate interest in the museum all over the world.

"We've switched our marketing techniques to farther out, including Europe," said Payne. "It seems that there's a greater interest by people in Europe who want to visit the south and understand southern heritage. There's probably more people in Europe interested in Beauvoir than there are in Biloxi."

Beauvoir has also put an emphasis on holding special events over the weekends.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Watchdog report: Failed VA leadership put patients at risk

    Watchdog report: Failed VA leadership put patients at risk

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-07 15:11:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:36 PM EST2018-03-07 18:36:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Feb. 15, 2018 photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a hearing on the FY19 budget to the House Veterans Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). In this Feb. 15, 2018 photo, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during a hearing on the FY19 budget to the House Veterans Affairs Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    Veterans Affairs chief David Shulkin took no action to fix longstanding problems of dirty syringes and equipment shortages that put patients at risk at a major veterans hospital.More >>
    Veterans Affairs chief David Shulkin took no action to fix longstanding problems of dirty syringes and equipment shortages that put patients at risk at a major veterans hospital.More >>

  • Biloxi firefighters burn donated home for training

    Biloxi firefighters burn donated home for training

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:28 PM EST2018-03-07 18:28:15 GMT
    Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road. (Photo source: WLOX)Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road. (Photo source: WLOX)Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road. (Photo source: WLOX)

    There's nothing that can replace on the job training, but firefighters typically only get the battle flames during emergency situations. Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road.

    More >>

    There's nothing that can replace on the job training, but firefighters typically only get the battle flames during emergency situations. Wednesday, Biloxi firefighters got the rare opportunity to train on a real-life fire in a real house on Camp Wilkes Road.

    More >>

  • Construction on I-10 in Jackson County nearly complete

    Construction on I-10 in Jackson County nearly complete

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:08 PM EST2018-03-07 17:08:31 GMT
    (File)(File)
    (File)(File)

    Anyone who has driven along I-10 in Jackson County recently may have noticed a big difference between exits 50 and 57. The two-year, $50 million project to widen and improve nearly eight miles of the interstate is nearly complete.

    More >>

    Anyone who has driven along I-10 in Jackson County recently may have noticed a big difference between exits 50 and 57. The two-year, $50 million project to widen and improve nearly eight miles of the interstate is nearly complete.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly