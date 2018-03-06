Gulfport improves to 8-0 with win over St. Martin, other area ac - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport improves to 8-0 with win over St. Martin, other area action

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Fresh off their 2017 Class 6A South State Championship, the Gulfport Admirals haven't missed a beat this year. Thanks to five unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Admirals beat St. Martin 10-6 to improve to 8-0 in 2018.

In other area baseball scores, St. Patrick beat North Forrest 11-1, Biloxi beat Ocean Springs 5-2 and George County dropped a 4-3 heart-breaker to Petal in extras.

Meanwhile, the Gulfport softball team didn't quite have the same result, falling at home to West Harrison 4-0. Bethany Stiglet opened the scoring for the Lady Hurricanes with an RBI single in the third, scoring Braxon DeWitt.

In other area softball scores, Harrison Central blanks Pass Christian 14-0, St. Patrick beats Long Beach 7-1 and Ocean Springs knocks off George County 8-2.

