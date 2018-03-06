Biloxi VA hosts 2018 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition

Veterans on the Coast will get to showcase their talents at the 2018 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System will be hosting the event from March 7 from 9-11 a.m. and March 8 at 1 p.m. in building 17 on the Biloxi VA Medical Center campus. The VA medical center is located at 400 Veterans Ave.

This 4th annual competition gives veterans who receive treatment at VA facilities the chance express themselves through art, creative writing, dance, drama and music as part of their therapy.

This two-day event features 53 participants and a total of 105 entries.

First-place winners will move on to compete at the national level.

Those who win first-place at nationals will be invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, hosted this year by VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines, Iowa, Oct. 29-Nov. 5.

