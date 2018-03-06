Biloxi police officer receives special thanks after act of kindness

A Biloxi police officer received a special Facebook shout out Monday after performing an act of kindness while on duty. Sharon Berry made a Facebook post dedicated to Officer Victor and the “ambulance officers” thanking them.

According to the post, Officer Victor Tacordhick instructed his mom to bring him his spare tire so he could give it to a resident parked on the side of the road who appeared to need a new tire. The post described Officer Tacordhick as “an angel from God” and use the hashtags all police are not bad and still good cops. The post received over 150 shares and over 27 comments.

Officer Tacordhick is with the Biloxi Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.