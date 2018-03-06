Teen arrested, police say he stole from law firm

The Gulfport Police Department arrested Xavier Olagawon Dawkins, 19, of Gulfport Tuesday. He will be charged with one count of Burglary of a Business.

Police investigated the incident after they responded to a report of a burglary at the Davis and Crump Law Firm located on 14th Street on March 1st. Officers say a suspect viewed on video surveillance entered the business and removed property the night before. The surveillance video was released to media outlets who spread the information. Gulfport police say they followed leads which led to the arrest of Dawkins.

Dawkins was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Bond was set at $50,000.

