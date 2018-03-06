Long Beach schools celebrate National School Breakfast Week

Studies show that students who eat breakfast perform better on standardized tests and have improved classroom behavior and attendance. (Photo source: WLOX)

Schools across the Coast are reminding kids to start the day off right during National School Breakfast Week.

At Quarles Elementary in Long Beach, students know how to get their day started and energize their brains for the school day ahead.

"It's amazing. They have milk, strawberries, orange juice, grape juice, apple juice, cereal. Just a lot of stuff that normal kids like to eat," said student Sophia Hawk.

She is a big fan of eating breakfast, especially when it's her favorite: sausage and pancake on a stick.

"I couldn't live without breakfast," she said.

She might be on to something. Studies show that students who eat breakfast perform better on standardized tests and have improved classroom behavior and attendance.

"It's the most important meal of the day. It helps them pay attention in class better, stay focused, more energy throughout the day," said Kim Boyd, cafeteria manager at Quarles.

To remind students of that, Long Beach High School student-athletes are joining in on the fun during National School Breakfast Week at the school. They handed out stickers and talked to students about eating healthy and getting active by doing some sort of physical activity for at least 60 minutes a day.

"You need to eat breakfast. It's the most important meal of the day. They need to play 60 so they can eat healthily. If you don't play 60, you're going to look like a potato," said Sebastian Mink, a soccer player at Long Beach High School.

Rory Mosley is heeding that advice. He's trying to get on to the football field.

"Cause if you want to sign up for football, then you have to drink lots of milk and lots of apple juice. Because it will help your muscles so when you want to try to get a touchdown, then you'll have lots of muscles in your legs," Mosley said.

Even at a young age, these students know that this morning meal can really jump start your day.

High school student-athletes will also be eating breakfast this week with students at Harper McCaughan Elementary and Reeves Elementary.

