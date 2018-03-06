Coast law enforcement carries out major drug bust

In D'Iberville, officers carried out 'Operation Cove Cleanse", an undercover drug operation that lasted for several months.

Several agencies were involved in the drug sting, including the DIberville and Biloxi police departments, ATF, DEA, and the Harrison County narcotics unit. In all, five houses were raided and as Tuesday, March 6, three people have been taken into custody.

Charges range from narcotics violations to possession of illegal weapons.

In addition, a significant amount of cash was confiscated as well. More arrests are expected.

Police officers say these raids are sending a strong message: if you sell drugs in DIberville, you are going to get caught and go to jail.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.