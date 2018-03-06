Harrison Co. TRIAD celebrates 20th anniversary

The Gulfport Police Department arrested Xavier Olagawon Dawkins, 19, of Gulfport Tuesday on one count of Burglary of a Business.More >>
A new developer promises to help expedite progress at Gulfport’s Centennial Plaza. WLOX News has learned Barrington Development and Robert Lubin have reached an agreement to become joint partners in that project. Barrington spokesman Cono Caranna says the first priority is to build the Holiday Inn Resort that’s been talked about for years, but never started.More >>
In D'Iberville, officers carried out 'Operation Cove Cleanse", an undercover drug operation that lasted for several months.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
The 300,000 square-foot facility will be used to store and distribute the titanium dioxide that Chemours produces.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
