Harrison Co. TRIAD celebrates 20th anniversary

A Harrison County non-profit celebrated two decades of service to seniors on Tuesday.

The TRIAD/S.A.L.T council cut the cake at the Lyman Community Center in honor of its 20th year anniversary.

The organization works with law enforcement across the county to ensure the safety of seniors in the community.

TRIAD volunteers provide life saving materials like the File of Life for medical emergencies, and help install reflector address signs and grab bars for bathrooms.

"It's something that we take very seriously, and we keep close to our heart," said Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson. "This is an organization that gives back to the elderly in our community and helps them out, helps us know where they are. So its a huge responsibility for me to be here, and for everybody that's here today."

TRIAD also hosts educational seminars for seniors throughout the year.

For any one in need of TRIAD's services, contact Magdelena Holland at (228) 861-0007.

