Chemours opens huge distribution center off I-10

A brand new massive addition to business in Harrison County is officially up and running. The huge facility for Chemours covers 300,000 square feet of space. That's more than five times bigger than a football field.

The 1000 foot-long building will be used to store and distribute the titanium dioxide that Chemours produces. That's a big deal for this plant, one of the largest producers of the product in the nation.

"By being able to have in close proximity to the site, a large distribution center in which we can keep all of our products, it's going to reduce the cycle time it takes to receive an order and fill an order so we can better serve our customers," said plant manager Mark Smith as he celebrated the facility's ribbon cutting.

According to Smith, this day is a big milestone for the company making operations more streamlined. And that's something the people at this ribbon cutting ceremony were glad to hear.

"Good news for them, good news for our community. The taxes they pay to the Pass Christian school district mean an awful lot as well as all the volunteers," said Becky Jenner who attended the morning's ceremony.

"They are very supportive of the Pass Christian community and I know they will continue to be supportive. As a chamber member, I just think it's wonderful that they have invested in our community at this level," said Dorothy Roberts, a businesswoman in the community.

Construction on the $12 million facility was overseen by the real estate company InSite and contracted to ARCO Design/Build. Work at the site began in April, but Smith says planning started well before that.

"It's been about two years in the making. A long and difficult construction through a lot of wet weather over the past period of time, so we're really happy to get the facility online," said Smith.

Chemours is a global leader in the titanium technology industry. More than 65 percent of what they produce is shipped worldwide, and Smith said this facility will make that shipping much easier.

