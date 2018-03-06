WLOX Editorial: Quality of Life

Far too often, when Mississippi is compared to the rest of the United States, we don't rank very high on the list. But a recent report suggests in some ways Mississippi is among the best states in which to live. The best states list put Mississippi at number six in the country on quality of life.

According to the study a person's quality of life is measured by both the natural environment, in which the state ranks well, and social environment. On the social side, our quality of life is largely a result of our interactions with those around us. We take that to mean that we socialize very well, as a matter of fact, better than most.

We know we have much to learn from other states in many areas, but when it comes to quality of life, we should be proud that we have much to offer.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

