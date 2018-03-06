WLOX Editorial: You could win a home, you will help save lives

The South Mississippi St. Jude Dream Home construction is complete. It's the half million dollar home that St Jude is giving away. You can tour the Dream Home every weekend from now through April 1. The Saturday hours are nine to five. Sunday hours are noon to five.

The home is in West Gulfport in the Oak Shadow neighborhood, just off the beach. We suggest you take a look at the 2,900 square feet, three bedroom, 2.5 bath home. We also suggest you buy a $100 ticket for a chance to win the home in a drawing on April 8.

The money raised goes to St Jude Children's Research Hospital where sick children are treated for free. We think this is a very worthy cause.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

