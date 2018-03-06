Slow moving traffic on I-10 Pascagoula River bridge

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are working to clear two accidents on the Pascagoula River bridge.

MHP Spokesman Chase Elkins said both accidents happened in the eastbound lanes. MDOT traffic cameras show traffic is backed up and crawling right now.

Elkins reports wreckers are at the scene now trying to move the damaged vehicles. An MDOT alert said to expect high traffic until at least 8 a.m.

