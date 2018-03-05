Cochran to resign from Senate effective April 1

Mississippi's senior U.S. Senator, Republican Thad Cochran, just announced he will resign from the Senate effective April 1, 2018.More >>
A group of Gulfport middle schoolers is preparing for an international level of competition. The robotics teams at Bayou View Middle School are advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship.More >>
Mississippi could set a small financial punishment for drivers who lollygag in the left lane.More >>
On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.More >>
The University of Mississippi is acknowledging its historical connections to slave labor, slave owners and officials who set policies that stripped African-Americans of voting rights after the Civil War.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
The 37-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl is now locked up at the Charleston County Detention Center.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1, 2018.More >>
