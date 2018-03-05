Mississippi could set fines for impeding left-lane traffic - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi could set fines for impeding left-lane traffic

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Punishment for violating the new law would be a fine of $5 to $50. (Photo Source: Pixabay) Punishment for violating the new law would be a fine of $5 to $50. (Photo Source: Pixabay)
JACKSON, MS (AP/WLOX) -

Mississippi could set a small financial punishment for drivers who lollygag in the left lane.

House Bill 80 is headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Phil Bryant. It says that on any road with at least four lanes, a vehicle should not impede traffic in the left lane.

Punishment would be a fine of $5 to $50.

The bill specifies that drivers should only use the left lane for passing - unless the right lane is closed, is in disrepair or is otherwise impassable. Drivers could also use the left lane for a left-hand turn or left exit.

Critics contend the proposal would give law enforcement officers a pretext to pull over drivers for racial profiling.

If Bryant signs the bill, it would become law July 1.

Read the full document below. 

