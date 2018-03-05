Plaques at Ole Miss acknowledge its historic ties to slavery - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Plaques at Ole Miss acknowledge its historic ties to slavery

Columns Society members tell about the History and Context plaque at Barnard Observatory. (Photo source: Kevin Bain/University of Mississippi Communications) Columns Society members tell about the History and Context plaque at Barnard Observatory. (Photo source: Kevin Bain/University of Mississippi Communications)
OXFORD, MS (AP) -

The University of Mississippi is acknowledging its historical connections to slave labor, slave owners and officials who set policies that stripped African-Americans of voting rights after the Civil War.

The university on Friday unveiled six plaques on its main campus in Oxford to provide information about the history of the school, which was founded in 1848.

One plaque says 10 of the university's original buildings were constructed with slave labor. Three of the buildings, including the university's main administrative center, are still in use.

The university started an effort in 2014 to provide historical context on the campus that was rocked by violence after court-ordered integration in 1962. In 2016, the school added a plaque to provide information about slavery to a Confederate soldier statue that's been on campus since 1906.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

