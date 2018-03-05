Plaques at Ole Miss acknowledge its historic ties to slavery

A group of Gulfport middle schoolers is preparing for an international level of competition. The robotics teams at Bayou View Middle School are advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship.More >>
A group of Gulfport middle schoolers is preparing for an international level of competition. The robotics teams at Bayou View Middle School are advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship.More >>
On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.More >>
On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.More >>
It's National School Breakfast Week. And Long Beach cafeteria workers came up with a unique way to celebrate with their children. Everyday this week, Long Beach athletes will visit Harper McCaughan, Quarles and Reeves Elementary Schools. The athletes will eat with the students, hand out stickers and encourage the youngsters to eat a good breakfast to maintain energy and focus.More >>
It's National School Breakfast Week. And Long Beach cafeteria workers came up with a unique way to celebrate with their children. Everyday this week, Long Beach athletes will visit Harper McCaughan, Quarles and Reeves Elementary Schools. The athletes will eat with the students, hand out stickers and encourage the youngsters to eat a good breakfast to maintain energy and focus.More >>
Biloxi is moving forward with its plans to close six railroad crossings as soon as possible.More >>
Biloxi is moving forward with its plans to close six railroad crossings as soon as possible.More >>
A Bay Saint Louis man is preparing his message for Ocean Springs alderman, hoping to encourage city leaders to come together to find a solution about the state flag.More >>
A Bay Saint Louis man is preparing his message for Ocean Springs alderman, hoping to encourage city leaders to come together to find a solution about the state flag.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.More >>
Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
A woman who was visiting an Alabama beach caught an incredible sight on camera.More >>
A woman who was visiting an Alabama beach caught an incredible sight on camera.More >>