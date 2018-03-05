Gulfport robotics teams headed to world championship

The robotics teams at Bayou View Middle School are advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship. (Photo source: WLOX)

A group of Gulfport middle schoolers is preparing for an international level of competition. The robotics teams at Bayou View Middle School are advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship.

The seventh and eighth graders have been working hard since the beginning of the summer to design, build, and control these robots to perform certain tasks assigned to them. Teacher Michael Quintero said the kids pretty much figure it out on their own.

The students were tournament champions at the state level this weekend. They will compete against 179 other middle school teams from around the world in April in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.