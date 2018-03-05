Time to spring forward this weekend - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Time to spring forward this weekend

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
It's already that time, y'all. Don't forget to spring forward this weekend! It's already that time, y'all. Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

It's already that time, time to spring forward.

This weekend we will all lose an hour of sleep.

On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M.

This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.

"This allows for later sunsets in the summer," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "A lot of people wonder what if we did not spring forward and just kept the time the same. Well, this would result in incredibly early summer sunrises, almost an hour before five in the morning for our region."

"As you set your microwave, oven, desk, and car clocks forward this weekend, it's also a good time to remember to change the batteries in your home's smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors," Williams continued.

Daylight Saving Time will run through November 4.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • Time to spring forward this weekend

    Time to spring forward this weekend

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:45 AM EST2018-03-05 13:45:31 GMT
    It's already that time, y'all. Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!It's already that time, y'all. Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!
    It's already that time, y'all. Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!It's already that time, y'all. Don't forget to spring forward this weekend!

    On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.

    More >>

    On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.

    More >>

  • Cold front to bring changes to South MS this week

    Cold front to bring changes to South MS this week

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:20 AM EST2018-03-04 15:20:48 GMT

    After a stretch of mild and dry conditions across South Mississippi, a cold front will bring an end to the beautiful weather with a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. 

    More >>

    After a stretch of mild and dry conditions across South Mississippi, a cold front will bring an end to the beautiful weather with a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. 

    More >>

  • Beautiful weekend; rain & storms return Tuesday

    Beautiful weekend; rain & storms return Tuesday

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:20 AM EST2018-03-03 16:20:36 GMT

    Beautiful weather is expected this weekend for South Mississippi. Another front brings rain and storms early next week. 

    More >>

    Beautiful weather is expected this weekend for South Mississippi. Another front brings rain and storms early next week. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly