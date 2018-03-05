Time to spring forward this weekend

On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.More >>
After a stretch of mild and dry conditions across South Mississippi, a cold front will bring an end to the beautiful weather with a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.More >>
Beautiful weather is expected this weekend for South Mississippi. Another front brings rain and storms early next week.More >>
The goal of this Severe Weather Preparedness Week is to call attention to severe weather threats and to review severe weather safety rules in an attempt to reduce the loss of life and injury.More >>
Near record heat is expected for much of the week across south Mississippi.More >>
