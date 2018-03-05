They love serving breakfast at Long Beach schools

It's National School Breakfast Week. And Long Beach cafeteria workers came up with a unique way to celebrate with their children.

Everyday this week, Long Beach athletes will visit Harper McCaughan, Quarles and Reeves Elementary Schools. The athletes will eat with the students, hand out stickers and encourage the youngsters to eat a good breakfast to maintain energy and focus.

The School Nutrition Association website says the theme of National School Breakfast Week is, “I Heart School Breakfast”. The idea behind the week-long celebration is to encourage parents, students, and school officials to get social over school breakfast.

