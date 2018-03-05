They love serving breakfast at Long Beach schools

On Sunday, March 11, all clocks will jump ahead one hour from 2 A.M. to 3 A.M. This will begin the period known as Daylight Saving Time.More >>
It's National School Breakfast Week. And Long Beach cafeteria workers came up with a unique way to celebrate with their children. Everyday this week, Long Beach athletes will visit Harper McCaughan, Quarles and Reeves Elementary Schools. The athletes will eat with the students, hand out stickers and encourage the youngsters to eat a good breakfast to maintain energy and focus.More >>
Biloxi is moving forward with its plans to close six railroad crossings as soon as possible.More >>
A Bay Saint Louis man is preparing his message for Ocean Springs alderman, hoping to encourage city leaders to come together to find a solution about the state flag.More >>
Groups across Hancock County gathered at schools Sunday to pray for the safety of the students and faculty.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
Rochelle Moraes said someone in a maroon SUV drove up, unprovoked, and opened fire on her vehicle with her boyfriend and 6-year-old stepson inside.More >>
The dog’s owners hope to warn others about how quickly a dog can suffocate in a chip bag and how often it happens.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
Law enforcement is investigating a situation that led to two juveniles being treated for possible drug overdoses after taking a narcotic, which was in the form of a gummy bear candy, on Friday.More >>
The grandmother of a girl involved in an area school brawl is talking about pulling her out of school completely unless she sees some serious changes.More >>
