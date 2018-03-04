Bay St. Louis man encourages unity to find state flag solution

A Bay Saint Louis man hopes to encourage city leaders to come together and find a solution about the state flag.

"It starts with an understanding that this is not about us versus them. It's about us. We're all a part of us," said Mark Isaacs.

That's the message of unity Issacs plans to deliver to Ocean Springs aldermen on Tuesday.

He doesn't claim to have a magic solution, but says an answer be found if everyone comes together to decide what to do about the Mississippi state flag.

It's an issue that has divided the city of Ocean Springs. A decision by city leaders to keep the flag flying above city hall sparked protests in December.

Though it's something that's happening 40 miles away from where he calls home in Bay St. Louis, Isaacs says he still feels compelled to get involved.

"So I understand that even though I'm from Bay St. Louis, the divisiveness that's currently going on in Ocean Springs, does reflect on the coast. It does reflect on Mississippi as a whole," he said.

Isaacs said he believes the state flag is keeping major corporations from investing in Mississippi and he wants to see the flag come down. He says while he understands the history behind the flag, it's time for change.

"I think its also time to have a flag that represents all of us in the 21st century," he added.

That's why he plans to suggest to Ocean Springs leaders to ask state legislators to adopt a new flag for all.

His reasoning? "So those who feel passionately about our current state flag have as much stake in the game about what that new flag is as those who want to see change," he said.

Isaacs said he understands that may be a difficult conversation, but an important one to have.

"When we start to hear what each other hear and think on the issue, I'm just going to say I bet we can find a way forward."

The Ocean Springs board of aldermen meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.

