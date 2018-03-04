Dozens roll up a sleeve to donate blood in Waveland

At St. Clare Parish's blood drive on Sunday, dozens rolled up a sleeve to help save a life.

Blood donations are always needed. The American Red Cross says one person can save up to three lives by donating blood.

"I'll do it as often as I can," said Mary Jones. She understands the need for blood.

"People need our blood and we need to come and donate, because you never know when you might need it," she said.

Ten years ago Mary broke her neck. Blood donations came in handy.

"I needed blood then and a lot of my friends have needed blood, so it's a good thing to do," she said.

Mary was one of dozens Sunday who showed up to St. Clare Parish to donate. The event was sponsored by the St. Clare Knights of Columbus. They host blood drives twice a year.

"Each person can give so much just by giving one pint of blood," said Denise Smith with the American Red Cross. "We have a partnership the the majority of the Catholic churches on the Gulf Coast. They have all been doing blood drives for years. This is something that has become very important to the Knights as well as their church."

The goal at all blood drives is to collect as many pints of blood as possible.

"We generally raise about 40 to 50 pints of blood each year," said William Hardie, warden for the St. Clare Knights of Columbus. He said his crew is happy to help.

"Blood is something that's needed and it's always in short supply, so it's a good outreach for the church and to help the overall community," he said.

"They help us recruit donors," Smith said of the St. Clare Knights of Columbus. "They help us make sure we have successful drives and it's just a great partnership that's been going on between the Knights and Red Cross for many many years. Some of them go back as far as 20 years."

Mary donates about six times a year and said she's not slowing down, "The initial stick is painful but then it's a piece of cake. You just sit here and squeeze."

Click HERE to search for a blood drive location.

Donating one pint of blood can save up to three lives. I spoke to a woman who personally understands that. Her story tonight at 10 on @WLOX pic.twitter.com/dRFuR9Maji — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) March 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.