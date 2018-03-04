Cold front to bring changes to South MS this week

After a stretch of mild and dry conditions across South Mississippi, a cold front will bring an end to the beautiful weather with a chance for thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

When?

The cold front is expected to move into south Mississippi Monday night into Tuesday. Ahead of it, a broken line of scattered showers and thunderstorms appears likely. Exact timing may change, but it appears between midnight and 6 AM Tuesday will have the best chance for showers and storms.

How much rain?

The front is expected to sweep through quickly, limiting rainfall amounts. Generally, around three quarters to one inch can be expected by Tuesday afternoon with locally higher amounts.

Rain with our next cold front is expected to be around the 1 inch range. Locally higher amounts possible through early Tuesday morning. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/bLT0R9CD7n — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 4, 2018

Anything severe?

One of two thunderstorms may approach severe weather limits with locally high winds or hail. However, there are many limiting factors with this set-up prohibiting widespread severe storms.

How cold will it be?

The coldest air doesn’t arrive until Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to get into the low 60s. Lows Wednesday through Friday will be in the low 40s. A few upper 30s can't be ruled out north of I-10

High temperatures dip below average Wednesday through Friday behind a strong cold front. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/Rt7wg6JmAG — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 4, 2018

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist



