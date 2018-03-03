Five Coast basketball squads fall in Jackson

Five of our area basketball teams arrived in Jackson this weekend with dreams of advancing in the State Tournament, and possibly bringing home State Championships. Unfortunately, those dreams won't become reality for the Coast quintet.

The St. Martin and Gulfport girls, along with the Pascagoula, Harrison Central and Stone boys all fell in their Elite 8 contests in Jackson, bringing their seasons to an end.

FINAL SCORES:

St. Martin 43

Starkville 56

Gulfport 52

Murrah 59



Stone 40

Callaway 61

Pascagoula 52

Greenville 57



Harrison Central 47

Starkville 57



