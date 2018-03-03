Five Coast basketball squads fall in Jackson - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Five Coast basketball squads fall in Jackson

(Photo source: file) (Photo source: file)
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

Five of our area basketball teams arrived in Jackson this weekend with dreams of advancing in the State Tournament, and possibly bringing home State Championships. Unfortunately, those dreams won't become reality for the Coast quintet. 

The St. Martin and Gulfport girls, along with the Pascagoula, Harrison Central and Stone boys all fell in their Elite 8 contests in Jackson, bringing their seasons to an end. 

FINAL SCORES:

St. Martin 43
Starkville 56

Gulfport 52
Murrah 59

Stone 40
Callaway 61

Pascagoula 52
Greenville 57

Harrison Central 47
Starkville 57

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Mushers, fans gather for world's most famous sled dog race

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:31 AM EST2018-03-03 06:31:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:30 PM EST2018-03-04 04:30:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File). FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, two dogs peek out from look out holes on the truck of musher Justin Savidis of Willow, Alaska, before the ceremonial run of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska....

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>

    Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

    More >>

  • Five Coast basketball squads fall in Jackson

    Five Coast basketball squads fall in Jackson

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:03 PM EST2018-03-04 04:03:37 GMT
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)
    (Photo source: file)(Photo source: file)

    Five of our area basketball teams arrived in Jackson this weekend with dreams of advancing in the State Tournament, and possibly bringing home State Championships. Unfortunately, those dreams won't become reality for the Coast quintet. 

    More >>

    Five of our area basketball teams arrived in Jackson this weekend with dreams of advancing in the State Tournament, and possibly bringing home State Championships. Unfortunately, those dreams won't become reality for the Coast quintet. 

    More >>

  • Parker’s 10th HR beats Baton Rouge at MGM Park

    Parker’s 10th HR beats Baton Rouge at MGM Park

    Saturday, March 3 2018 10:47 PM EST2018-03-04 03:47:08 GMT
    St. Martin product Ike Williams scores a run for MGCCC at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)St. Martin product Ike Williams scores a run for MGCCC at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    St. Martin product Ike Williams scores a run for MGCCC at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)St. Martin product Ike Williams scores a run for MGCCC at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Brandon Parker's amazing season continued Saturday night at MGM Park, and the rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast lineup more than carried its load in erasing a five-run deficit.

    More >>

    Brandon Parker's amazing season continued Saturday night at MGM Park, and the rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast lineup more than carried its load in erasing a five-run deficit.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly