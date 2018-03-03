Parker’s 10th HR beats Baton Rouge at MGM Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Parker’s 10th HR beats Baton Rouge at MGM Park

St. Martin product Ike Williams scores a run for MGCCC at MGM Park (WLOX Sports) St. Martin product Ike Williams scores a run for MGCCC at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
BILOXI, MS (MGCCC) -

Brandon Parker's amazing season continued Saturday night at MGM Park, and the rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast lineup more than carried its load in erasing a five-run deficit.

Parker's NJCAA-leading 10th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the sixth, gave the Bulldogs an 8-6 win over Baton Rouge. It's Gulf Coast's 13th win in 14 games, featuring six different players with at least two hits.

"That was tough," Gulf Coast coach Rodney Batts said. "There was nothing easy about it. We hadn't done anything through the first four innings. We had some opportunities but just didn't have very good at-bats. Thankfully, we hung in there."

Down 6-1 headed to the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldogs scored three in the fifth and four in the sixth to surge past the Bears (5-15).

Ike Williams (Fr, St. Martin/Biloxi) scored on a wild pitch in the fifth, and Castor Lee's single evaded the center fielder, allowing Alden Davis (Fr, Pascagoula/Pascagoula) and Parker (Fr, West Harrison/Saucier) to score.

After a shutdown inning by Jamarcus Lang (Fr, Hattiesburg/Hattiesburg), Cody Marshall (R-Fr, Fontainbleau/Mandeville, La) laid down a perfect bunt and Chase Fagan (R-So, Hancock/Poplarville) followed with a single.

Williams sacrificed them over, and Dylan Menhennett (So, Biloxi/Biloxi) hit a sac fly to cut the deficit to one. Davis doubled into the left-center gap to tie it, setting up Parker's big swing.

"I was trying to hit a line drive. Short and sweet to it," Davis said. "We were all eating. One through nine, we were all feeling it."

Parker saw a belt-high, inside curveball on a full count and mashed it high into the screen in left-center. It was the ninth pitch of the at-bat, and his fifth homer on a full count and sixth with two strikes.

"He's really been his best with two strikes," Batts said. "He came through in both games for us with clutch hits."

Lang picked up his first win of the year, and Kole Kittrell (Fr, Greene County/State Line) earned his second save with a scoreless seventh.

Six Bulldogs had two or more hits, led by Williams with three. Menhennett, Davis, Parker, Lee and Marshall had two each.

Gulf Coast returns to action Tuesday when Nunez visits Ken "Curly" Farris Field. First pitch is at 3 p.m.

