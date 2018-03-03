Biloxi mayor meets with Cuba representative, discusses trade opportunities

Biloxi is working to develop trade opportunities with Cuba. A representative from the island nation was on the Coast to talk about business opportunities with Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich.

Because of the city's location on the Gulf of Mexico, the Mississippi Coast is in a great position to trade with Cuba. Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich gave a proclamation to Miguel Fraga, the First Secretary at the Cuban Embassy in Washington D.C. Fraga has been on the Coast meeting with officials and talking about trade possibilities between his country and the Coast. Import and export of products could run through ports in Gulfport and Pascagoula. That could include seafood from the Gulf Coast.

Relations between America and Cuba are improving and tourism and travel have great potential. Fraga believes this is something both countries want.

“That is why we are here. We believe that is what the majority of both countries want. If you see all the American polls, that's what the American people want is better relations with Cuba,” Fraga stated. “There is reason to have normal relations between both countries.”



In addition to the trade opportunities, Biloxi is actively working to bring the Cuban National Baseball team here to play an exhibition series at MGM Park.

