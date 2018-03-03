6th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade rolls in Long Beach

The color of the day was Green in Long Beach. Hundreds gathered on Jeff Davis Avenue for the 6th annual Long Beach St. Patrick's Day festival. Beverly Anderson and her friends made their way down from Wiggins for the event.

"We love St. Patrick's Day, especially in Long Beach," said Anderson. "We were here last year, and it was just amazing. The cabbage, the carrots, the celery, I mean everything. Onions and everything, they throw at you."

Others, like Linda Hanson, only had to travel down the road. Linda lives in Long Beach, but this is her first parade since moving to the Coast from Michigan. For her, it's a learning experience.

"I'm learning that the South has seasons for everything and not just a day. And there's a parade for everything," Hanson said.

Grand Marshal Bob Paul was happy to see so many people turn out for the parade.

"This is great," said Paul. "The weather's perfect for today, and it's a great turnout. I love to see the public come out, and Long Beach has always been a great supportive town."

Following the parade, the crowd stuck around to take in the St. Patrick's Day Festival on the Harper McCaughan Town Green.

"We love that it's a small community," said Anderson. "It's like a small town. They set up their little booths and everything. They have the food, and it's on the park. It's just real family oriented, it's nice."

The festival had everything from food, to face painting, and of course Bag Pipes.

The Colleen for this year's parade was Shelda Jones.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.