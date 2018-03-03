Car flips over in median on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula

The Pascagoula Police Department responded to a two-car accident Saturday afternoon on Hwy 90. Lt. Davis says the driver of one of the vehicles tried to avoid contact with the other vehicle and lost control of the vehicle resulting in the vehicle flipping onto the median. The driver of the flipped car was transported to Singing River Hospital for the injuries. Lt. Davis says they are clearing the scene and towing the last car away to clear up traffic. Police are still investigating the accident

