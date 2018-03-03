Smoke seen coming from area north of Dedeaux Rd

If you were on Dedeaux Road this afternoon, you likely saw smoke billowing into the air. Gulfport fire teams and the Mississippi Forestry commission had crews in a wooded area north of Dedeaux to a contain a fire. The size or severity of that fire is unknown. For a while, they battled flames hot enough to char pine trees. Eventually, the smoke that hovered over nearby homes dissipated. No one appeared to be in any danger. Gulfport began putting away its hoses at 2 p.m.

