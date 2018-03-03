Smoke seen coming from area north of Dedeaux Rd - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Smoke seen coming from area north of Dedeaux Rd

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Gulfport fire crews quickly responded to the fire. (Photo source: WLOX)
The size or severity of that fire is unknown. (Photo source: WLOX)
Eventually the smoke that hovered over nearby homes dissipated. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

If you were on Dedeaux Road this afternoon, you likely saw smoke billowing into the air. Gulfport fire teams and the Mississippi Forestry commission had crews in a wooded area north of Dedeaux to a contain a fire. The size or severity of that fire is unknown. For a while, they battled flames hot enough to char pine trees. Eventually, the smoke that hovered over nearby homes dissipated.  No one appeared to be in any danger. Gulfport began putting away its hoses at 2 p.m.

