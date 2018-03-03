Hundreds pack Ingalls hoping to land a job

If you're looking for a job, Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring. Saturday, the company hosted a job fair for industrial engineering and design, and hundreds showed up with their resumes.

University of South Alabama mechanical engineering student Hannah Wysocki is hoping to start her career at Ingalls.

"I graduate in May, so I really just want to get a full-time position," she said. "I really enjoy that I get to learn how things work, things that we use every single day. And you really don't think there's a lot of engineering that goes into it, but there is."

Wysocki landed an interview during the job fair.

"It was nice and casual. They weren't bombarding me with questions. It was a great conversation. I felt like I really got to interact with the people very well," she said.

Fred Howell, the manager of Talent Acquisition, said as of noon Saturday, they had interviewed more candidates than planned.

"We were hoping to get 40 to 50 out of the day. So far, we've already interviewed 70 individuals," he said.

Saturday's job fair was one of a kind. The shipbuilder typically uses other locations to host job seekers.

"We do events at colleges and community centers. And this is the first time we've done it on site. It's the brainchild of one of my recruiters," Howell said. "The more we thought about it, and the more we worked on it, the better it turned out."

Dozens will hopefully land a new career.

"We probably could use over 100 designers right now," Howell said.

"I'd really like a full-time offer, but even if that doesn't happen, just getting interviewing experience is really nice, and networking, meeting people," Wysocki added. "So, if I don't get one right now, maybe I could apply again, and come here later."

Howell added, "We do want people who want to be a part of Ingalls Shipbuilding. Be part of the great things we do here."

If you missed Saturday's job fair, Ingalls hosts job fairs once a week. You can also apply online.

Click here to visit Ingalls online.

