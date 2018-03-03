Beach Blvd. Market kicks off third season

This is the market's third season (Source: WLOX)

The Beach Boulevard Market opened for its third season in Gulfport on Saturday.

Around two dozen vendors were set up in front of Island View Casino.

Vendors were selling everything from jams and jellies to Styrofoam sculptures. The market's manager said the goal is to highlight local vendors with unique products.

"I have people that might do terrariums," said Suzanne Paulk. "I have people who might do seasonal wreaths. I just got a lot of different things. And so far, we don't have anybody that does that. So, if I don't have it, and its exceptional work. Then I'll look at inviting you to join the market."

The market will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Christmas.

For more information on becoming a vendor, contact Paulk at gulfportharbormarket@gmail.com.

