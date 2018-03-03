Ocean Springs consignment sale draws huge crowds

Shoppers look through items at the 'Growing Like Weeds' consignment sale (photo credit: WLOX)

Shoppers packed the Ocean Springs Civic Center for a huge consignment sale Wednesday- Saturday. The sale included children's clothes and toys.

Organizers say local parents price the items, and 'Growing Like Weeds' sells them.

"We had probably 20,000 items. Wednesday and Thursday, we were slammed busy. What we have left is probably half of our inventory. We usually go through almost everything today," said Leslie Talley.

Whatever is left over from Saturday's sale will be donated to the Salvation Army and The Villages, a place for foster parents to come and get items.

The next consignment sale will be in September. Click here to visit 'Growing Like Weeds' on Facebook.

