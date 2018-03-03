Beautiful weekend; rain & storms return Tuesday

Beautiful weather is expected this weekend for South Mississippi. A strong cold front that arrived a few days ago has brought cooler, drier air to the region.

While temperatures are cooler than the record setting heat we had earlier in the week, high temperatures for the next few days will still be above the average high of 66 degrees.

Mornings will be chilly with warm afternoons.

Humidity will slowly start to increase Sunday night into Monday ahead of our next storm system.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night into early Tuesday with the arrival of another cold front.

After a beautiful, low humidity weekend, rain chances go up Monday night into Tuesday with the potential for heavy rain and storms. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/yAgVQFT3DJ — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) March 3, 2018

Behind this front, temperatures are expected to be below average for a few days towards the middle of this coming week.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

