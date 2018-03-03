Head-on collision in Jackson County leaves one injured

A head-on collision early Saturday morning between two trucks has left one person injured.

It happened in Vancleave near the intersection of Highway 57 and Gautier-Vancleave Road around 7 a.m.

Authorities say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Highway 57 when it crossed over the center line, striking a Dodge Ram head-on. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the Tacoma was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ram was reportedly not injured.

The wreck has been cleared and traffic is now moving smoothly in that area.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.