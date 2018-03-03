Head-on collision in Jackson County leaves one injured

A head-on collision early Saturday morning between two trucks has left one person injured. It happened in Vancleave near the intersection of Highway 57 and Gautier-Vancleave Road around 7 a.m.More >>
Gulfport Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Cleveland Avenue.More >>
A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in Picayune.More >>
A Pass Christian Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after making a threat against the school.More >>
Charles Stewart, a Gulf Coast man, built hundreds of models of mostly military ships, tanks, and planes, and now they are on display at the Biloxi Library on Howard Avenue.More >>
Police found at least one ballistic vest, thousands of rounds of ammunition and at least one explosive device.More >>
Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
