Suspect killed by Gulfport officer after stand-off with police

A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this year has died after a stand-off with police that lasted more than four hours.

It began Friday night just before 10 p.m. while police were trying to arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting that happened in January. According to police, Marvin Ray McMillian barricaded himself inside a home on Cleveland Avenue, refusing to come out.

Authorities say Gulfport SWAT officers and negotiator units tried for four hours to end the stand-off. After McMillian fired shots at officers, they returned the gunfire, striking him. He died from his injuries at the scene of the shooting. No officers were injured.



McMillian, 41, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault stemming from a shooting that happened Jan. 15, 2018 on 26th Street. Police say McMillian shot a man in the leg after an ongoing dispute.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation since the shooting involves a Gulfport police officer. Biloxi Police Department's Crime Scene Unit also assisted with the investigation.

