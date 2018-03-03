Gulfport Police responding to officer-involved shooting

Gulfport Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Cleveland Avenue.

Authorities say the situation has been ongoing for several hours and involves a suspect in a home. It's unclear at this time whether the suspect or the officer fired the shots or if anyone was injured.

It began late Friday night around 10 p.m. Since it is an ongoing investigation, few details have been released. Witnesses at the scene tell WLOX News Now that there are multiple officers there, including officers dressed in SWAT gear.

Units are on scene of an Officer involved shooting in the 1000 block of Cleveland Ave. MBI will be investigating. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) March 3, 2018

WLOX is working to gather more information and will continue to update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.