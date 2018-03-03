South Mississippi charities fall short on funds and volunteers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi charities fall short on funds and volunteers

By Ray Price, Reporter
Connect
The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but some charities are still struggling without as many donations coming in. (Source: WLOX) The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but some charities are still struggling without as many donations coming in. (Source: WLOX)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Some charities in South Mississippi may be falling on tough times.The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but the most important resource has not been easy to come by. 

"Well money right now has been challenging, grants have not been as accessible as they were," said Frances Allsup, the Executive Director of Jackson County CASA.  "They're more challenging, more competitive, and so it's really kind of hard sometimes unless you're starting and rolling out new programs and so forth,"

Fundraisers, like CASA Blues Night, help bring in a lot of money for non-profits. Without them, these organizations cannot continue their missions. Ticket sales and silent auctions at the fundraisers help to keep money available, but only for so long. 

"You gotta have money to run the show, so yeah it means a lot," said Evelyn Delcambre, a CASA Donor. 

Supporters and the directors with CASA of Jackson County say there is always a way that people can get involved and keep the operation going. 

"They can volunteer. We're always looking for board members to serve on our board, our fundraising committee, they can pray. They can just give us general support and donations of all kind, none is too small for us," added Allsup. 

"It's really easy. I have no background, no college degree, I'm just a stay at home mom who wants to make a difference," replied Delcambre. 

The same goes for the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. They received a lot of support for their 1980's themed Boogie Night, but they also need help.

"We can't do it by ourselves that's why we need the support of our committee members, which are nothing more than our community members who are out there willing to give their time, and effort, and support," said Cindy Defrances, the Executive Director of Lynn Meadows. 

Both non-profits serve hundreds of kids on the Mississippi Coast each year. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • South Mississippi charities fall short on funds and volunteers

    South Mississippi charities fall short on funds and volunteers

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-03-03 16:31:56 GMT
    The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but some charities are still struggling without as many donations coming in. (Source: WLOX)The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but some charities are still struggling without as many donations coming in. (Source: WLOX)
    The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but some charities are still struggling without as many donations coming in. (Source: WLOX)The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but some charities are still struggling without as many donations coming in. (Source: WLOX)

    Some charities in South Mississippi may be falling on tough times.The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but the most important resource has not been easy to come by. 

    More >>

    Some charities in South Mississippi may be falling on tough times.The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but the most important resource has not been easy to come by. 

    More >>

  • Artistic talent showcased at First Friday in Downtown Biloxi

    Artistic talent showcased at First Friday in Downtown Biloxi

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-03-03 16:27:57 GMT
    Biloxi's First Friday event gives artists the chance to display their work, while also attracting customers to local businesses. (Source: WLOX)Biloxi's First Friday event gives artists the chance to display their work, while also attracting customers to local businesses. (Source: WLOX)
    Biloxi's First Friday event gives artists the chance to display their work, while also attracting customers to local businesses. (Source: WLOX)Biloxi's First Friday event gives artists the chance to display their work, while also attracting customers to local businesses. (Source: WLOX)

    In Biloxi, art lovers were in for a treat Friday night at the downtown First Friday event, the first of 2018.

    More >>

    In Biloxi, art lovers were in for a treat Friday night at the downtown First Friday event, the first of 2018.

    More >>

  • Suspect killed by Gulfport officer after stand-off with police

    Suspect killed by Gulfport officer after stand-off with police

    Saturday, March 3 2018 11:20 AM EST2018-03-03 16:20:57 GMT
    Marvin McMillian, 41, was killed Saturday by a Gulfport officer during a stand-off with police. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)Marvin McMillian, 41, was killed Saturday by a Gulfport officer during a stand-off with police. (Source: Gulfport Police Dept)

    A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this year has died after a stand-off with police that lasted more than four hours.

    More >>

    A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this year has died after a stand-off with police that lasted more than four hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly