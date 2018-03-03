South Mississippi charities fall short on funds and volunteers

The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but some charities are still struggling without as many donations coming in. (Source: WLOX)

Some charities in South Mississippi may be falling on tough times.The need to give back to the community is as serious as it has ever been, but the most important resource has not been easy to come by.

"Well money right now has been challenging, grants have not been as accessible as they were," said Frances Allsup, the Executive Director of Jackson County CASA. "They're more challenging, more competitive, and so it's really kind of hard sometimes unless you're starting and rolling out new programs and so forth,"

Fundraisers, like CASA Blues Night, help bring in a lot of money for non-profits. Without them, these organizations cannot continue their missions. Ticket sales and silent auctions at the fundraisers help to keep money available, but only for so long.

"You gotta have money to run the show, so yeah it means a lot," said Evelyn Delcambre, a CASA Donor.

Supporters and the directors with CASA of Jackson County say there is always a way that people can get involved and keep the operation going.

"They can volunteer. We're always looking for board members to serve on our board, our fundraising committee, they can pray. They can just give us general support and donations of all kind, none is too small for us," added Allsup.

"It's really easy. I have no background, no college degree, I'm just a stay at home mom who wants to make a difference," replied Delcambre.

The same goes for the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. They received a lot of support for their 1980's themed Boogie Night, but they also need help.

"We can't do it by ourselves that's why we need the support of our committee members, which are nothing more than our community members who are out there willing to give their time, and effort, and support," said Cindy Defrances, the Executive Director of Lynn Meadows.

Both non-profits serve hundreds of kids on the Mississippi Coast each year.

