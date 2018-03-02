D'Iberville blanks Biloxi 3-0 at MGM Park to win Tomahawk Cup - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville blanks Biloxi 3-0 at MGM Park to win Tomahawk Cup

D'Iberville celebrates winning the Tomahawk Cup after beating Biloxi 3-0 at MGM Park (WLOX Sports) D'Iberville celebrates winning the Tomahawk Cup after beating Biloxi 3-0 at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

D'Iberville blanks Biloxi 3-0 at MGM Park to take home the Tomahawk Cup. Full highlights in the video above! 

Powered by Frankly