Artistic talent showcased at First Friday in Downtown Biloxi

In Biloxi, art lovers were in for a treat Friday night at the downtown First Friday event, the first of 2018.

Amber Dawn sang her heart out for the people strolling along Rue Magnolia during the event. She and other young artists say they love that this event gives them the chance to show off their creativity and skills.

Artist Catherine Chai says she got to talk to folks from as far away as Tampa and sell her art.

"When I first heard of the event, I said 'Oh my gosh, I have to come,'" said Chai. "I'm trying to find a place to sell my art, and they let me set up for free. I'm just looking for more people to be able to come here, things like that, for it to kind of like, get bigger."

Laurie Rosetti with Biloxi Main Street agrees, saying the platform for artists to put their work on display is the perfect way to get foot traffic moving downtown.

"We love to see more and more people introduced to downtown Biloxi," said Rosetti. "I think one great thing that's going to happen is the returning of Howard Avenue to two-way traffic, it will introduce a great number of people who have not come down Howard in a long time to downtown."

Many businesses took advantage of the chance to work together to attract customers, with Gallery 782, the Almost Circle Gallery, the Threaded Cork and the Copper Pelican staying open late.

The Wayward Kraken even did a pop up "Bob's Burgers" and Disney characters were there to entertain the families and the artists.

Biloxi Main Street says they'll put on the event the first Friday of each month all year long.

