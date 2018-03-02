David Baria announces U.S. Senate Candidacy

In front of friends and supporters, State Representative David Baria officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Friday in Bay St. Louis.

I just wrapped up my announcement in Bay St. Louis. It meant a lot to be surrounded by my family and friends. Chip in today to help me offer a true choice to Mississippi voters. https://t.co/vtT9NGsFdq pic.twitter.com/eD6YYgyf4Z — David Baria (@dbaria) March 2, 2018

Since a member of the Democrat party hasn't won a Senate campaign in the state in more than three decades Baria understands the challenges ahead.



"I recognize fully that it's going to be a long shot and it's going to be a difficult path to a win. But there' a chance here that's presented by circumstances, and I think I'm the right man to take advantage of that," Baria said.



Baria, who's served in the state legislature since 2008 looks to Alabama for optimism after seeing Doug Jones win last year.



"What Alabama showed us is that if you have a far-right candidate that people are going to gravitate toward the more moderate candidate," Baria said.



While Baria works to win the Democratic primary, he'll be watching what is expected to be an extremely competitive and expensive campaign between incumbent Roger Wicker and Chris McDaniel on the Republican side.



"By the time those two guys are done I think there will be some space in the middle for a moderate Democrat, and that's what I am," Baria said.



Before the general election, Baria is in a field of six Democrats, and he's looking for ways to finance his campaign.



"I just set up my campaign account today, so I started off with $100 that I deposited into it," Baria said. "Right now, I do not have the money, but I have a plan. And I told people around here in Hancock County when I ran in 2007, I might get beat but nobody is going to outwork me."

Along with Baria, five other candidates will appear on the June 5th Democratic primary ballot.

The list of Democratic candidates includes:

David Baria of Bay St. Louis

Jensen Bohren of Benton

Jerone Garland of Kosciusko

Victor Maurice, Jr. of Pass Christian

Omeria Scott of Laurel

Howard Sherman of Meridian

