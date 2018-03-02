Gulf Coast man builds hundreds of classic model airplanes for display

Stewart has planes on display at libraries in Ocean Springs and St. Martin. (Photo source: Getty)

Charles Stewart, a Gulf Coast man, built hundreds of models of mostly military ships, tanks, and planes, and now they are on display at the Biloxi Library on Howard Avenue.

"I have planes from World War II in one case and in another, planes from Korea and Vietnam," said Stewart.

Stewart, like many kids in the late 1960s and 70s spent endless hours building these models that represent American military aircraft. The models show the advances made in the design, sophistication, and speed of aircraft through the 1900s and into the 20th century.

"We went from 300 miles an hour to supercruise at 2.2 Mach in a span of less than 60 years. It's amazing," Stewart said.

Stewart was an instructor at Keesler Air Force Base. So, he got to know a lot about these planes. He has a particular interest in the famed Tuskegee Airmen. Stewart thinks it's important to recognize the contributions made by African Americans in the military.

"A lot of people don't know we fought in World War ll. They don't know we fought in Korea. We were in every conflict going back to the Revolutionary War," Stewart said.

The models are tiny, authentic duplicates of actual airplanes. Stewars says they give people a real feel for the planes.

"Pictures are nice. But when you do 3-D and look all around the plane, it gives you another realm, the 3-D aspect of it.

Stewart has planes on display at libraries in Ocean Springs and St. Martin.

