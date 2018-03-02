Police look for law firm burglar caught on surveillance video

A law firm in downtown Gulfport, along with police, are looking for help identifying a man who broke into their office this week, stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics. It happened Wednesday night at Davis & Crump P.C. on 14th Street.

Surveillance video from the law office shows the suspect spending more than an hour in the business, even taking a break at one point to sit down and enjoy some stolen snacks from the law firm.

The law firm said the surveillance video also shows the suspect breaking in through the front door at 10:10 p.m. and staying until after 11 p.m. According to management at Davis & Crump, two laptop computers and their chargers were taken, as well as two iPods and a small amount of cash.

Gulfport Police said they are investigating the crime and ask anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the stolen items to contact them at 228-896-5900.

