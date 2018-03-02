Police look for law firm burglar caught on surveillance video - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police look for law firm burglar caught on surveillance video

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Connect
Surveillance video shows a man suspected of breaking into a Gulfport law firm Wednesday. (Source: Davis & Crump P.C.) Surveillance video shows a man suspected of breaking into a Gulfport law firm Wednesday. (Source: Davis & Crump P.C.)
(Source: Davis & Crump P.C.) (Source: Davis & Crump P.C.)
(Source: Davis & Crump P.C.) (Source: Davis & Crump P.C.)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A law firm in downtown Gulfport, along with police, are looking for help identifying a man who broke into their office this week, stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics. It happened Wednesday night at Davis & Crump P.C. on 14th Street. 

Surveillance video from the law office shows the suspect spending more than an hour in the business, even taking a break at one point to sit down and enjoy some stolen snacks from the law firm.

The law firm said the surveillance video also shows the suspect breaking in through the front door at 10:10 p.m. and staying until after 11 p.m. According to management at Davis & Crump, two laptop computers and their chargers were taken, as well as two iPods and a small amount of cash.

Gulfport Police said they are investigating the crime and ask anyone with information about the suspect's identity or the stolen items to contact them at 228-896-5900. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Church holds drive thru prayer service for worshipers on the go

    Church holds drive thru prayer service for worshipers on the go

    Friday, March 2 2018 7:07 PM EST2018-03-03 00:07:33 GMT
    Drive thru prayer service helps people slow down and worship. (Photo source: WLOX)Drive thru prayer service helps people slow down and worship. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Drive thru prayer service helps people slow down and worshipDrive thru prayer service helps people slow down and worship

    We live in a time where nearly everything we need can be obtained from our cars. There are drive-thrus for coffee, food, medicine, and banks. Now, thanks to Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, you can drive thru for prayer.

    More >>

    We live in a time where nearly everything we need can be obtained from our cars. There are drive-thrus for coffee, food, medicine, and banks. Now, thanks to Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, you can drive thru for prayer.

    More >>

  • Colmer Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary by inviting former teachers back

    Colmer Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary by inviting former teachers back

    Friday, March 2 2018 6:15 PM EST2018-03-02 23:15:41 GMT
    Colmer Middle School sign reflecting 50th anniversary assembly (photo credit: WLOX)Colmer Middle School sign reflecting 50th anniversary assembly (photo credit: WLOX)

    It was a flashback in time for more than a dozen teachers as Colmer Middle School hosted a 50th-anniversary assembly Friday.

    More >>

    It was a flashback in time for more than a dozen teachers as Colmer Middle School hosted a 50th-anniversary assembly Friday.

    More >>

  • Oak tree removed by Ocean Springs lives again as piece of art

    Oak tree removed by Ocean Springs lives again as piece of art

    Friday, March 2 2018 5:55 PM EST2018-03-02 22:55:41 GMT
    Ocean Springs Public Works employee Lloyd Helveston says he was called to sculpt a piece of the Lovers Lane oak tree into the form of a turtle. It's now on display at the Weeks Bayou Nature Trail on Shearwater Drive in Ocean Springs.Ocean Springs Public Works employee Lloyd Helveston says he was called to sculpt a piece of the Lovers Lane oak tree into the form of a turtle. It's now on display at the Weeks Bayou Nature Trail on Shearwater Drive in Ocean Springs.
    Ocean Springs Public Works employee Lloyd Helveston says he was called to sculpt a piece of the Lovers Lane oak tree into the form of a turtle. It's now on display at the Weeks Bayou Nature Trail on Shearwater Drive in Ocean Springs.Ocean Springs Public Works employee Lloyd Helveston says he was called to sculpt a piece of the Lovers Lane oak tree into the form of a turtle. It's now on display at the Weeks Bayou Nature Trail on Shearwater Drive in Ocean Springs.

    A controversial decision to cut down a live oak tree in Ocean Springs has a happy twist. Part of that tree which was stood on Lovers Lane has been transformed into a piece of art. Now, it’s getting its own spotlight.

    More >>

    A controversial decision to cut down a live oak tree in Ocean Springs has a happy twist. Part of that tree which was stood on Lovers Lane has been transformed into a piece of art. Now, it’s getting its own spotlight.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly