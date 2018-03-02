Drivers ed teacher charged with refusing DUI test, careless driv - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Drivers ed teacher charged with refusing DUI test, careless driving

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
David King, a driver's ed teacher at Biloxi High, is facing charges after refusing a DUI test Friday. (Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff) David King, a driver's ed teacher at Biloxi High, is facing charges after refusing a DUI test Friday. (Source: Harrison Co. Sheriff)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

A driver's ed teacher and football coach at Biloxi High is facing charges after refusing to take a DUI test in D'Iberville early Friday.

Police said they pulled over 44-year old David King for careless driving around 3:40 a.m. on I-110 near the Rodriguez Street exit. The officer asked King to take a breathalyzer test but King refused.

King was arrested and is charged with careless driving and DUI refusal. Authorities said a blood warrant was issued to have blood drawn from King, which is standard for anyone who refuses a DUI test.

King was taken to Harrison County Jail after his arrest, where he was booked on the charges. He later bonded out. 

According to Biloxi school officials, King is an assistant football coach and driver's ed teacher at Biloxi High.

"He has been with the district since 2012," said Jennifer Pyron, the district's public information officer. "Because this is a personnel matter, we will handle it appropriately, following our procedures as required."

