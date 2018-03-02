Church holds drive thru prayer service for worshipers on the go

We live in a time where nearly everything we need can be obtained from our cars. There are drive-thrus for coffee, food, medicine, and banks. Now, thanks to Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, you can drive thru for prayer.

"This is something that, actually, a couple of friends of mine and I talked about, and we've done it in different parts of the state, a few places," said Pastor Diane Lemmon. “I was excited to be able to do it down here. We have the perfect location and have some very loving people here that want to do this."

Lemmon thinks it's important for people to be able to slow things down during their busy days, and she says this is the perfect way to do it.

"Everything that we do is, we're disconnected from each other," she said. "We're going too fast and this time, you can take just a few minutes just to stop and have a personal moment to be prayed for."

The process is simple: drive up and pray. What you pray for is completely up to you.

"A little bit of everything. Some people are going through some major crisis," said Lemmon. "Sometimes it's bills. Sometimes it's just something horrendous that's hit them medically. Sometimes it's just getting through the day. It's just hard, and just a moment of sitting down and praying with somebody and knowing that you're being prayed for when you drive off too."

The reaction has been outstanding according to Lemmon.

"We have a lot of people honk," she said. "We stand out and just wave, and people wave by. And a lot of people say, especially the businesses down the road, say we see what you're doing, and we'll be there someday."

In the end, it's all about being of service to anyone who needs it.

"We're just excited to be able to do this and to serve," Lemmon said.

Heritage United Methodist Church holds the drive-thru prayer service, rain or shine, on the first Friday of every month.

