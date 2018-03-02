Church holds drive thru prayer service for worshipers on the go

In front of friends and supporters, State Representative David Baria officially announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Friday in Bay St. Louis. Since a member of the Democrat party hasn't won a Senate campaign in the state in more than three decades Baria understands the challenges ahead.More >>
Pretty soon, you could be enjoying an old-fashioned soda or ice cream treat at a classic soda fountain counter in Ocean Springs. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at Lovelace Drugs to celebrate the renovations underway.More >>
Corey Nauck, 25, of Folsom, LA was arrested in Gulfport Wednesday on first-degree murder charges after police say he confessed to injuring his 7-month-old-son which led to the baby’s death.More >>
We live in a time where nearly everything we need can be obtained from our cars. There are drive-thrus for coffee, food, medicine, and banks. Now, thanks to Heritage United Methodist Church in D'Iberville, you can drive thru for prayer.More >>
It was a flashback in time for more than a dozen teachers as Colmer Middle School hosted a 50th-anniversary assembly Friday.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A puppy found on the side of the road in Kansas is recovering after being taken to an emergency vet having been cruelly abused.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!More >>
