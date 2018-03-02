Pascagoula rolls out app to keep citizens informed, engaged

The City of Pascagoula has a new app to better communicate and engage with residents and visitors. (Source: WLOX)

The City of Pascagoula has rolled out a new app to help keep residents and visitors informed on things happening in the Flagship City.

“We are excited to release this new app to the community,” Mayor Dane Maxwell said. “We believe the app is a step in the right direction when it comes to instantly informing our citizens about news and events going on during the year right here in Pascagoula. One of the features the Council and I are extremely proud of is the ability to provide information on current projects and upgrades going on throughout in the City, as well as a user-friendly means to send in concerns. With just the push of a button, you can get instant access on project locations, events, news, and more.”

A list of the city's job openings is available on the app, along with the minutes of the city's latest council meeting and the ability to pay city utility bills. People can also keep up to date on the city's latest projects, like road construction.

“One of the features we wanted to provide to the public was the ability for citizens to report a problem in the City,” said Stephen Burrow, Councilman Ward 3. “With this app at your fingertips, you can now report a street light outage, drainage issue, pothole or any other item that needs attention. You can even upload a picture of it from your photo gallery.“

In the app, the city's events and attractions are easily available with just a tap of the screen. Family activities and attractions are right on the home screen, making it easy to look for things to do. Registration for the city's various recreation activities, like youth sports or camps, are also available.

Other features include videos, museum and park locations, and a list of all of the city's departments and their contact information.

The app can be downloaded for free through the Apple App or the Google Play store. City officials say it will continue to be updated with the latest information and more improvements are expected in the future to allow for better engagement between citizens.

For more information about this app, please contact Tim Wall at 228-372-6888.

