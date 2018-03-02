Moss Point man pleads guilty to Burglary, Kidnapping, and Armed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point man pleads guilty to Burglary, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn stated, “This defendant’s crime spree in Jackson County is over.” (Photo source: Jackson Co. Jail) Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn stated, “This defendant’s crime spree in Jackson County is over.” (Photo source: Jackson Co. Jail)

Darius Kentrell Abston, 28, of Moss Point pleaded guilty to two counts of Burglary of a Dwelling, three counts of Kidnapping, and one count of Armed Robbery Friday. All charges resulted from the same incident.

Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn stated, “This defendant’s crime spree in Jackson County is over.”

Abston was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections facility with 20 years to serve and 5 years on Post Release Supervision for the two counts of Burglary of a Dwelling, 30 years in the custody of the MDOC facility with 20 years to serve and 10 years on Post Release Supervision for the three counts of Kidnapping, and 50 years in the custody of the MDOC facility with 20 years to serve and 30 years on Post Release Supervision for the one count of Armed Robbery. All counts will run concurrently.

 Abston was also assessed all court costs, $1,000 fine on each count, and $1000 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence stated “People have the right to feel safe and secure in their homes. I hope this 20-year day for day sentence will send a message that those who use guns to steal property and threaten others will be held accountable.”

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

