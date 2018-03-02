Colmer Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary by inviting for - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Colmer Middle School celebrates 50th anniversary by inviting former teachers back

It was a flashback in time for more than a dozen teachers as Colmer Middle School hosted a 50th-anniversary assembly Friday.

Virginia Milstead worked as a home economics teacher at Colmer Junior High in the 1970's. She worked at the school for the first 21 years it was open.

"It was a new school, and we had great students. And we had a lot of enthusiasm and school spirit. It was a lot of fun," she recalled.

Virginia and her husband Jim moved to the area in 1961. Jim worked in the district for 40 years.

"And so, we made our careers here in the community, and here we are all these years later," she said.

But the Colmer Junior High School Virginia knew looked a little different than now.

"The courtyard had nothing in it but dirt," she added. "But the thing that really impresses me is now the colors are red, white and blue. At the time we did not have pretty colors in the original school. It was somewhat of a pale pink, mauve color, and some grays."

Former Colmer Junior High attendance clerk Peggy Wilkinson attended Friday's event. She smiled looking through old yearbooks, even spotting a photo of her son in sixth grade.

"I think they've added to the back. But the front looks the same, mostly the same," she said.

Peggy and Virginia, and more than a dozen more former employees walked the halls Friday on a tour led by current students. They reminisced about the fun and a few scares they had while in these halls.

Peggy said, "My son was in the chorus here and one thing that I remember perfectly well, during their concert, he forgot to bend his knees. He fell off the bleachers."

"He was okay," she laughed.

Even the Colmer family was on campus for a special assembly. The school is named after U.S. Representative William Colmer. His grandson, Jimmie, took the podium to share some words of encouragement to a group of fresh-faced students.

The only thing that's impossible is what you don't try to do," he said.

The main changes you'll notice to the school are in the cafeteria. School officials said that's where the biggest upgrades were made.

