Folsom man arrested in Gulfport, confesses to killing infant son

Corey Nauck, 25, of Folsom, LA was arrested in Gulfport Wednesday on first-degree murder charges after police say he confessed to injuring his 7-month-old-son which led to the baby’s death.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) said Folsom police reached out to them for assistance in the investigation of a young child that was brought to the hospital with suspicious injuries and was in critical condition. The infant had to be airlifted to a Southshore hospital and STPSO detectives began their investigation.

Sheriff Randy Smith said, “This was an innocent and helpless baby. The idea that his precious life was taken by his own father is incomprehensible. Nothing is more horrific than the murder of an infant.”

STPSO said detectives learned Nauck brought the infant child to a local hospital Monday morning. Deputies say he offered no explanation for the child’s injuries which occurred while the infant was in Nauck’s care at the family’s residence in Folsom.

Wednesday morning, the infant was declared dead and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of the body. Deputies say an autopsy was performed Wednesday afternoon with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives present, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives located Nauck at a family member’s house in Gulfport where he was visiting.

Deputies say he later confessed to losing his temper because the baby was crying subsequently physically abusing and injuring the infant, which led to his death.

STPSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder for Nauck and he was booked into the Harrison County Jail as a fugitive and is awaiting transport to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he will be booked on the murder charge.

Sheriff Smith thanked the officers who helped in this investigation.

“I applaud our detectives who investigated this horrendous crime and worked to seek justice for this defenseless baby. Also, thank you to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office for their assistance while in their jurisdiction.”

