Rep. Baria set to officially announce U.S. Senate run

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Bay St. Louis lawmaker David Baria is running on the Democratic ticket for U.S. Senate.
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

State Rep. David Baria officially kicks off his campaign for U.S. Senate Friday afternoon on the steps of Hancock County Courthouse in Bay St. Louis. Earlier this week, Baria filed qualifying papers to seek the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat up for election in November.

Baria, a native of Bay St. Louis, faces Howard Sherman of Meridian in the Democratic primary. Baria is an attorney and longtime state lawmaker who currently serves as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus. He was elected to the Mississippi Senate in 2007. In 2011, he decided to run for the Mississippi House after his Senate district grew more heavily Republican. Sherman is a Meridian businessman who is married to actress Sela Ward.

The Senate seat up this year is held by Republican Roger Wicker, who is also seeking reelection. Two other Republicans are challenging Wicker in the GOP primary, State Sen. Chris McDaniel, and Diamondhead businessman Richard Boyanton.

