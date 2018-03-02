Rep. Baria set to officially announce U.S. Senate run

The City of Pascagoula has rolled out a new app to help keep residents and visitors informed on things happening in the Flagship City.More >>
The City of Pascagoula has rolled out a new app to help keep residents and visitors informed on things happening in the Flagship City.More >>
Darius Kentrell Abston, 28, of Moss Point pleaded guilty to two counts of Burglary of a Dwelling, three counts of Kidnapping, and one count of Armed Robbery Friday.More >>
Darius Kentrell Abston, 28, of Moss Point pleaded guilty to two counts of Burglary of a Dwelling, three counts of Kidnapping, and one count of Armed Robbery Friday.More >>
In Jackson County, community members networked with school district leaders, current teachers, and university representatives to learn more about becoming a teacher in the Moss Point school district.More >>
In Jackson County, community members networked with school district leaders, current teachers, and university representatives to learn more about becoming a teacher in the Moss Point school district.More >>
State Rep. David Baria officially kicks off his campaign for U.S. Senate Friday afternoon on the steps of Hancock County Courthouse in Bay St. Louis.More >>
State Rep. David Baria officially kicks off his campaign for U.S. Senate Friday afternoon on the steps of Hancock County Courthouse in Bay St. Louis.More >>
Corey Nauck, 25, of Folsom, LA was arrested in Gulfport Wednesday on first-degree murder charges after police say he confessed to injuring his 7-month-old-son which led to the baby’s death.More >>
Corey Nauck, 25, of Folsom, LA was arrested in Gulfport Wednesday on first-degree murder charges after police say he confessed to injuring his 7-month-old-son which led to the baby’s death.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>