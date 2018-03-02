Amnesty program in Moss Point happening until April 30th

A Hurley man has admitted to striking and killing a young woman with his vehicle after drinking excessively at a Mardi Gras parade in 2016.More >>
If you have warrants in Moss Point, the city is offering a way to help you clear those up without being put in jail. Moss Point Police Department is hosting its annual Amnesty Program, which began Thursday and will run through April 30, 2018.More >>
Biloxi Police are asking for the public's help to find a Harrison County woman who hasn't been seen in nearly three weeks.More >>
Actions to rescind a tax increase for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District have been reversed, reports say.More >>
No matter how he’s perceived, there’s no doubt that TNathan Fairley is making waves that continue to pound away at the walls of institutional oppression.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Mourners are gathering to pay their respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to "America's Pastor."More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
