Amnesty program in Moss Point happening until April 30th

If you have warrants in Moss Point, the city is offering a way to help you clear those up without being put in jail.

Moss Point Police Department is hosting its annual Amnesty Program, which began Thursday and will run through April 30, 2018.

The program allows anyone with active warrants to come to court and pay on their warrants without being arrested. The court dismisses the bench warrant fee and a payment plan is able to be set up.

The city said this "ticket amnesty" is to give people who failed to appear in court on their scheduled court dates another chance to pay their fines without the added fees or the fear of being arrested. The program is also designed to benefit the person ticketed by allowing a suspended license to be reinstated, as well.

Those who are eligible include anyone with a non-violent misdemeanor arrest warrant from the Moss Point Municipal Court for failure to pay fine and court costs, failure to complete the work program, or failure to complete/comply with probation. People with felony warrants are not eligible for amnesty.

During this amnesty period, anyone with an outstanding balance or misdemeanor warrant in Moss Point can pay their ticket and settle any delinquencies. The Moss Point Municipal Court, located at 4200 Bellview Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

