Police looking for woman missing nearly three weeks

Amber Barnett, 21, has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 17. (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

Biloxi Police are asking for the public's help to find a Harrison County woman who hasn't been seen in nearly three weeks.

Amber Rose Barnett, 21, was last seen at her mother's Biloxi home on Feb. 17. Police say they received reports that she was in the area of West Harrison High School about nine days ago. Officers also received reports that she was seen in the area of Feed My Sheep in Gulfport just before she was reported missing.

Barnett's mother said her daughter calls her at least every other day and hasn't contacted her in weeks. Biloxi Police have tried multiple times to make contact with Barnett but say her phone is turned off. At this time, authorities said they do not have any reason to believe something criminal has happened.

Barnett - who has been known to go by the last name McCants - is 21 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1" and weights around 150 pounds.

If you have seen Barnett or have information about her whereabouts, please contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Biloxi Officer Kit Manning at 228-702-3059

