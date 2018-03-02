NOW ON GMM: 3 kids found living in box for years

DEVELOPING THIS MORNING: A disturbing story out of California where three children are now in the custody of Child and Family Services after being found by police in a plywood box. Police say they had been living in the 20-foot long box for about 4 years. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to see video of the shack and details on what the parents are charged with.

Meteorologist Wesley Williams says to expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures today. He has your full forecast now on GMM.

CLICK HERE to watch GMM live from your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.